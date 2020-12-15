Eastern Cape beaches closed, tighter controls as two new hotspot areas declared

Eleven days after raising concerns about the rapid increase in new Covid-19 infections in Sarah Baartman and the Garden Route, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the two areas had been declared hotspots for the virus — effectively from midnight.

The two areas joined Nelson Mandela Bay as Covid-19 hotspots and with stricter restrictions, which include a curfew between 10pm and 4am.

Ramaphosa also announced that all Eastern Cape beaches would be closed from December 16 to January 3 as another measure to contain the spread of the virus.

Alcohol will now only be sold between Monday and Thursday from 10am until 6pm.

The two areas being declared as hotspots comes after businesses and councillors in Sarah Baartman urged health minister Zweli Mkhize to convince the national coronavirus command council to impose the same restrictions as those in the Bay when he visited Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp last week.

Ramaphosa announced the new restrictions during his address to the nation on Monday night. They came into effect at midnight and will be effective until January 3.

All beaches in the province will be be closed throughout the festive season, a decision likely to be unpopular with residents, especially those in the Bay as the metro has also closed all public swimming pools because of Covid-19 and the drought.

This is while all major beaches in KwaZulu-Natal will be closed on December 16, 25, 26, 31 and January 1, 2 and 3. Festivals, live music, and live performances at beaches have also been prohibited.

Ramaphosa warned that this year’s festive season would be different from others as the country reached 866,127 confirmed infections and recorded 8,000 new daily cases on Monday.