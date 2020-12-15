Eastern Cape beaches closed, tighter controls as two new hotspot areas declared
Eleven days after raising concerns about the rapid increase in new Covid-19 infections in Sarah Baartman and the Garden Route, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the two areas had been declared hotspots for the virus — effectively from midnight.
The two areas joined Nelson Mandela Bay as Covid-19 hotspots and with stricter restrictions, which include a curfew between 10pm and 4am.
Ramaphosa also announced that all Eastern Cape beaches would be closed from December 16 to January 3 as another measure to contain the spread of the virus.
Alcohol will now only be sold between Monday and Thursday from 10am until 6pm.
The two areas being declared as hotspots comes after businesses and councillors in Sarah Baartman urged health minister Zweli Mkhize to convince the national coronavirus command council to impose the same restrictions as those in the Bay when he visited Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp last week.
Ramaphosa announced the new restrictions during his address to the nation on Monday night. They came into effect at midnight and will be effective until January 3.
All beaches in the province will be be closed throughout the festive season, a decision likely to be unpopular with residents, especially those in the Bay as the metro has also closed all public swimming pools because of Covid-19 and the drought.
This is while all major beaches in KwaZulu-Natal will be closed on December 16, 25, 26, 31 and January 1, 2 and 3. Festivals, live music, and live performances at beaches have also been prohibited.
Ramaphosa warned that this year’s festive season would be different from others as the country reached 866,127 confirmed infections and recorded 8,000 new daily cases on Monday.
This followed two weeks of an ongoing spike in infections.
“The next few weeks are going to be a great test of our determination and restraint.
“This period will require each of us to do things differently to previous years because this year is unlike any other we have lived through before.
“It will require us to give up some short-lived pleasures to protect ourselves and others, and to ensure that we can enjoy such times together in future years,” Ramaphosa said.
Reacting to the president’s announcement, premier Oscar Mabuyane welcomed the new restrictions.
“We welcome the presentation by the president on the tightening of alert level 1 and also the enforcement of regulations and also the issue of managing superspreader events, particularly gatherings on beaches in the province,” he said.
Mabuyane said this would assist the province’s health system, which was severely under pressure.
“You can imagine what would happen to our health system if people get infected at these beach gatherings. Our ICU beds are completely out and it’s a kind of risky situation.
“The Eastern Cape will become the bigger population because people have come home and there are not many strong, capable hospitals in the rural areas,” he said.
Mabuyane urged tourists and those who had booked accommodation along coastal cities not to cancel their bookings as restaurants would remain open.
“Other provinces are talking about the likelihood of a second wave but here we’re talking about a fully fledged second wave.
“We’re looking at the next three weeks to strengthen our controls. If we don’t do this, many people will not see 2021.
“We’re doing this to save lives, but also within flexible bands on the preservation of livelihoods,” he said.
He announced that he would meet with all mayors to discuss gatherings for traditional homecomings from boys graduating after undergoing traditional male initiation.
“We feel that we should allow our young boys to have their initiations done but hold off on the ceremonies where many converge to celebrate.
“This is among the things that will be discussed,” he said.
However, initiation has been banned in the Bay this summer season.
In a statement, DA leader John Steenhuisen blasted Ramaphosa for closing the beaches.
“This announcement goes against the scientific advice and recommendations made by medical experts such as Dr Angelique Coetzee and Professor Salim Abdool Karim, and will be impossible to enforce.
“This restriction is irrational and will spell disaster for the hospitality and tourism industries.
“Ultimately, it will be the fatal blow to tourism for coastal economies, bringing more economic turmoil to coastal communities,” he said.
