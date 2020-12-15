Cracks in new coalition already?

Parties threaten to boycott mayor Bhanga’s media conference

PREMIUM

Four of the political parties instrumental in Nqaba Bhanga’s election as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor threatened to boycott his scheduled press conference on Monday where he was expected to announce his mayoral committee.



This was because they had been kept in the dark until just before the conference about what positions on Bhanga’s executive committee they would hold. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.