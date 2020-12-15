Chaos as police break up crowd partying outside tavern

Chaotic scenes unfolded at tavern in Zwide, Port Elizabeth, on Sunday evening when police used teargas and stun grenades to disperse a crowd partying in the streets outside.



Though the tavern owner was adhering to lockdown restrictions, selling only takeaway booze, his patrons were not waiting to get home to take a swig. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.