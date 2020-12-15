Chaos as police break up crowd partying outside tavern
Chaotic scenes unfolded at tavern in Zwide, Port Elizabeth, on Sunday evening when police used teargas and stun grenades to disperse a crowd partying in the streets outside.
Though the tavern owner was adhering to lockdown restrictions, selling only takeaway booze, his patrons were not waiting to get home to take a swig. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.