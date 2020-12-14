WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Monday on developments in relation to the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Monday on developments in relation to the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.