Triple murder accused’s trial postponed after prosecutor falls ill

PREMIUM

Three families from Port Elizabeth’s northern areas who lost loved ones at the hands of an alleged gangster are forced to continue waiting for justice to be served, after the trial of the alleged killer was postponed to next year.



Neaven Demingo, 21, faces three counts of murder, one of attempted murder and two each of the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.