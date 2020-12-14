Triple murder accused’s trial postponed after prosecutor falls ill
Three families from Port Elizabeth’s northern areas who lost loved ones at the hands of an alleged gangster are forced to continue waiting for justice to be served, after the trial of the alleged killer was postponed to next year.
Neaven Demingo, 21, faces three counts of murder, one of attempted murder and two each of the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition...
