Tide rising on Oscar Mabuyane’s call for beach ban
Coastal mayors support premier in call for crackdown, but Bhanga favours selective closures
Close our beaches.
That is the plea Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane made to President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.