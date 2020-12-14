Relief as Covid test proves negative
Scores undergo checks at Gelvandale Clinic
Relief was written all over the face of Ivan Klaasen when his Covid-19 test results came back negative on Monday.
The 47 year-old was one of scores of people who queued from 6am wanting to be tested when the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality went on a mass testing drive in Gelvandale...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.