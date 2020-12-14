Motherwell man found guilty of murdering woman to be sentenced on Tuesday

A Motherwell man convicted of murdering his alleged girlfriend before dumping her in the Swartkops River, will hear his fate on Tuesday after his sentencing was postponed due to his attorney falling ill.



Masixole Dlaku, 44, was found guilty of murdering Nothemba Mali, 31, on September 8 2018. Her badly beaten body was wrapped in plastic and found the in river the following day...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.