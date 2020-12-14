Former Bay Tourism CEO Tshiwula dies

Former Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism CEO Fezekile Tshiwula will be buried in Cape Town on Friday.

Tshiwula died in a hospice in the Western Cape after complications from diabetes.

His son, Gangi Tshiwula, described his dad as strict but funny and always willing to lend a hand to those in need.

Tshiwula, 73, was born in New Brighton and passed matric at Newell High School before going to study at Fort Hare University.

Gangi said his father had been a straightforward person who loved his children and family.

He said Tshiwula had gone out of his way to help others and this was evident by the tributes pouring in.

“If one had aspirations of obtaining a promotion, he would guide the person on how to prepare for the interview and so on.

“He was helpful and loved socialising and spending time with his family.

“During the festive season, it had become a tradition that we would all gather at my house for Christmas, because for him, Christmas was about spending time with the family and gathering around the table for the feast.

“What happened after Christmas lunch was your business.”

Former NMBT board chair and businessman Nceba Moss described Tshiwula as a principled man who transformed the tourism agency into an efficient and well-run organisation.

“He is first person to have concretised agreements with China Tourism after many years of partnership with our municipality.

“He turned the NMBT from insolvency to a financially solvent organisation under my chairmanship.

“He mentored and guided NMBT staff and management using his skills and experience as one of the top executives.

“He was a very principled, disciplined and no-nonsense man.”

Moss said there were politicians — from all political parties — who had had a problem with him because “they couldn’t control him. He hated political power abuse,” Moss said.

Tshiwula previously served on the EP Cricket board.

He is survived by his wife Lulu and their children, Gangi, Sivuyile and Thandile.

