Flying overseas for the holidays? Don't get stranded, warns Naledi Pandor

International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor has cautioned South Africans travelling to countries where Covid-19 is surging that they could be stranded if international flights are cancelled.

Pandor was speaking during Monday's briefing on international developments for 2020.

She said more than 30,000 South Africans stranded across the globe during the initial wave of the pandemic had to be repatriated, using more than 350 flights, between the level 5 lockdown in March and the time when international travel was allowed again under level 1 in SA.