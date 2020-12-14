Eastern Cape and Garden Route beaches closed for festive season

Eastern Cape and Garden Route beaches will be closed for about three weeks this festive season starting from Wednesday.

This was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night.

Ramaphosa said the decision was taken after Nelson Mandela Bay was declared a Covid-19 hotspot earlier this month.

On Monday night, he announced that two more areas had been declared hotspots — Sarah Baartman district and the Garden Route.

“One of the greatest challenges we need to confront are the huge crowds that flock to beaches and recreational parks on public holidays over the festive season,” he said.

Ramaphosa said they had undertaken extensive consultations to find an approach that reduced the risk of large-scale transmission while limiting the negative impact on business in coastal areas.

“We have therefore agreed to adopt a differentiated approach, which takes into account the different circumstances in different areas of the country,” he said.

“In the areas with the highest rate of infection, beaches and public parks will be closed for the duration of the festive season from the 16th of December to the 3rd of January.

“This will apply to all of the Eastern Cape, as well as to the Garden Route district in the Western Cape.”