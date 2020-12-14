Bloemendal rapper Early B releases another funky single with Jack Parow

One of Port Elizabeth’s leading hip-hop golden boys, Early B, is giving fans a sneak peek into his upcoming album, after releasing his latest single with Jack Parow.



The Bloemendal rapper, whose full name is Earl Swartz, dropped his single, Sak Sara, on Saturday on digital music platforms, with its music video available on YouTube. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.