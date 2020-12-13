Transnet pipeline 'diesel thief' due in court
A 37-year-old man caught allegedly siphoning diesel from a Transnet fuel pipeline is set to appear in court in Mpumalanga on Monday.
The man was arrested on Thursday after Transnet detected a pressure drop along its pipeline in Ogies. On investigation, the suspect — and others who evaded arrest — were found at the scene.
“It is alleged that Transnet experienced a drop in pressure on the pipeline and deployed a team who noticed a vehicle next to the pipeline and information was relayed to security,” said police spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi.
“On arrival, the security noticed a double cab bakkie that immediately sped off at high speed. The driver of the bakkie lost control and landed in a ditch. One suspect was arrested and others fled on foot.”
TimesLIVE
