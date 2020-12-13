Suspected ATM scamster arrested: Nelson Mandela Bay residents warned
Port Elizabeth police have issued a warning to residents to be cautious when withdrawing money at ATM’s after the arrest of a KwaDwesi man — found with a bank card not belonging to him — at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said members of the Port Elizabeth Flying Squad were patrolling shopping centres in the KwaDwesi area on Saturday at about 2.30pm, when they spotted a known criminal, 39, acting suspiciously...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.