News

Suspected ATM scamster arrested: Nelson Mandela Bay residents warned

By Devon Koen - 13 December 2020

Port Elizabeth police have issued a warning to residents to be cautious when withdrawing money at ATM’s after the arrest of a KwaDwesi man — found with a bank card not belonging to him — at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said members of the Port Elizabeth Flying Squad were patrolling shopping centres in the KwaDwesi area on Saturday at about 2.30pm, when they spotted a known criminal, 39, acting suspiciously...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Most Read

X