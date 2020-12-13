KZN hospital diverting patients after Covid-19 outbreak

KwaZulu-Natal health department spokesperson Agiza Hlongwane confirmed that the hospital was diverting patients and said a statement would be issued with more information.

A paramedic said they were notified of the situation at the hospital on Saturday and added that beds were hard to come by at other state and private hospitals.

“Seems like dark days ahead again. Some private hospitals are also on divert,” he said.

Another paramedic told TimesLIVE on Sunday that he was sitting with a Covid-19 patient in his ambulance because there were no beds immediately available in private or at state hospitals.

African Democratic Change (ADeC) president Visvin Reddy, who was a former chair of the RK Khan hospital committee, confirmed that several doctors and nurses had tested positive.

“The hospital is not closed but on divert. The reality is that the surge is here and it is hitting home hard. Once our front-line workers who are there to look after people start getting sick, we are in trouble. And that is what we are starting to see now. The other issue of concern is that once positive people are in wards and come into contact with non-positive patients, that’s when we have the outbreak.”

Reddy said Chatsworth had been identified as a Covid-19 hotspot.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday that 154 more Covid-19 related deaths were recorded over the previous 24-hours. Broken down by province, there were 97 deaths in the Eastern Cape, five in the Free State, 11 in Gauteng, 10 in KwaZulu-Natal and 31 in the Western Cape. This brings the total number of deaths in SA to 23,106.