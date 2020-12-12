Those behind Mandela memorial service sign language fiasco finally speak out
Almost seven years to the day since Thamsanqa “Bompi” Jantjie was heckled for using “bogus” sign language at Nelson Mandela’s memorial service, both he and the woman who hired him have broken their silence on events surrounding one of the most embarrassing moments in SA history.
The versions of Jantjie and Cikizwa Dingi, an ANC communications manager at the time, differ markedly, but are just as dramatic as those that occurred on December 10 2013 when the eyes of the world were on FNB Stadium in Johannesburg...
