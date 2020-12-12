Report extortion, Western Cape safety MEC Albert Fritz urges residents

The committee meets “on a weekly basis and numerous operations are being carried out with dedicated resources being made available to focus on extortion-related cases”, said Fritz.

“Various sectors have opened cases which will be tracked by the department of community safety. Additionally, the National Prosecuting Authority has indicated that they are prioritising these cases for prosecution.”

Fritz said extortion has to be stopped to restore the economic wellbeing of communities.

“I encourage members of the public to open cases to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book and that the dignity and economic wellbeing of our communities is restored,” he said.

“Anyone with information on extortion in the province, or who has been approached to pay protection fees, can anonymously report this to the police, on the SAPS extortion hotline by calling 021-466-0011. We must ensure that these cases are reported so that SAPS can investigate.