Fears Zwelitsha church could be Covid-19 superspreader

The Eastern Cape Council of Churches has called for church leaders to be responsible while Covid-19 indiscriminately kills people — with the province leading in the number of deaths.

The council’s Eastern Cape president, the Rev Lulama Ntshingwa was responding to a video and pictures of a Zwelitsha Methodist church leader and his congregation who were seen dancing without wearing masks.

“I call upon the clergy to save lives, and not do things the usual way. They need to take responsibility,” Ntshingwa said.

“Everyone must be careful as you don’t know who is positive and who is not. We need to keep safe.”