Daaminds lays criminal complaint over racist slur

ANC councillor Rosie Daaminds has laid a criminal complaint against fellow party member, Ward 41 branch secretary Zolani Willem.

Daaminds opened the case at the Despatch police station. She was accompanied by fellow ANC member and Khoi and San activist Christian Martin as well Nolubabalo Sifali from the ANC Women’s League.

Willem allegedly used a derogatory term to describe Daaminds, the former roads and transport political head.

A voice note of Willem making fun of Daaminds and how she screamed in defence of council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya when Mafaya was ushered out of the council chambers during last Friday’s council meeting has been doing the rounds.

Willem has confirmed that the man speaking in the clip is him.

He can be heard saying Daaminds was protecting her salary before he swore and referred to her using a pejorative term.

He mocked Daaminds’s reaction to the chaos and mimicked her words.

In a statement on Saturday, Daaminds said it was not the first time Willem had used the derogatory term to describe coloured people.

“He doesn’t deserve to be in the leading position of our organisation's. He needs to be taught, about non-racialism, non-sexism and so forth.

“At this time in our country, we still have people who refer to people of colour by racist words and talk to women as if they represent nothing in society."

On Saturday Daaminds thanked the Women’s League as well as Martin and chiefs Kora Henning and Amseb Bekkies for their support.

Martin said the voice note was slander and ANC leaders should know better than to utter such words towards another ANC member or people in general.

“We’ve opened a case of crimen injuria. On Monday we’ll go to the Human Rights Commission, we’ll also go to Equality Court and we’ll be writing a letter under Rule 25 of the ANC disciplinary code,” Martin said.

Martin said they were also laying a complaint on behalf of ordinary ANC members who did not have the resources Daaminds did - to show people on the ground how to deal with derogatory utterances within the ANC.

“We’re trying to fight these types of utterances. We’ve been fighting these derogatory terms. We want this case to be dealt with the same as the Penny Sparrow case. The first time a mistake, the second time you know what you’re doing.

“Wrong is wrong.

Sifali said they were protecting women’s rights irrespective of race.

Sifali said it was wrong that Daaminds experienced abuse from a fellow branch member on the basis she was a woman and a coloured woman.

“Particularly in leadership, we don’t expect the abuse of women, particularly those of colour. We’re not expecting a leader to abuse a member of the ANC within the structure. We don’t expect Daaminds, as a coloured woman not to be comfortable in the party. If the ANC doesn’t find this important, we’ll continue to fight on her behalf,” she said.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu confirmed Daaminds had laid a crimen injuria case.