Zambian soccer coach appears in court on sexual charge

The Zambian national soccer coach who is charged with sexual assault appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Milutin Sredojevic, 51, who was in Port Elizabeth during the U20 Cosafa tournament, was arrested on Friday morning and taken to court.

According to a statement by the National Prosecuting Authority, the 39-year-old complainant claimed that on Monday December 7 Sredojevic initially made unwanted sexual advances before groping her later the same day.

NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said the complainant was apparently delivering coffee at the Wolfson Stadium and when asked if he wanted sugar in his coffee, Sredojevic allegedly said he wanted a different type of sugar, pointing at the complainant’s genitals.

Sredojevic was said to be reprimanded after the complainant told her boss about the incident.

Later that day, while delivering more coffee at the stadium, Sredojevic allegedly touched the woman’s buttocks.