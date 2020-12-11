Zambian soccer coach appears in court on sexual charge
The Zambian national soccer coach who is charged with sexual assault appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
Milutin Sredojevic, 51, who was in Port Elizabeth during the U20 Cosafa tournament, was arrested on Friday morning and taken to court.
According to a statement by the National Prosecuting Authority, the 39-year-old complainant claimed that on Monday December 7 Sredojevic initially made unwanted sexual advances before groping her later the same day.
NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said the complainant was apparently delivering coffee at the Wolfson Stadium and when asked if he wanted sugar in his coffee, Sredojevic allegedly said he wanted a different type of sugar, pointing at the complainant’s genitals.
Sredojevic was said to be reprimanded after the complainant told her boss about the incident.
Later that day, while delivering more coffee at the stadium, Sredojevic allegedly touched the woman’s buttocks.
He was granted bail of R10,000 and is expected to return to court on February 25 2021.
Cosafa management issued a statement saying they were aware of the accusation against an individual at the tournament.
They added that the accused was not part of an official delegation at the tournament and the matter had been reported to the police.
It said it would not make any further comments while the matter was under investigation.
The statement further said Cosafa took the accusations very seriously and would co-operate with the investigation.
The football body recently launched a campaign for 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.
Sredojevic faced similar claims in Gauteng last year while coaching Orlando Pirates.
He left the country shortly after citing personal reasons pertaining to his mother’s health. She died earlier this year.
When he left the country, the alleged victim in that case said she despaired of ever getting justice.
HeraldLIVE
