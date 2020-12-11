Two plead guilty to murder of elderly Jeffreys Bay man

Accused tell of plot to rob Johannes Marx, 79, which led to his death by suffocation

PREMIUM

Two men accused of murdering elderly Jeffreys Bay resident Johannes Marx — by stuffing clothing in his mouth and taping a plastic packet over his head — pleaded guilty in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Friday.



Marx, 79, suffocated to death before Lunga Welkom and Masixolo Mbeki, both 29, used his bank cards and racked up an almost R23,000 bill after drawing money at various ATMs, buying alcohol, clothing and even electronic devices on the same day they committed the crimes...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.