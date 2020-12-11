Two held for illegal possession of firearms, ammunition

The police arrested two men for the alleged possession of illegal firearms in two separate instances on Friday.

Police officers attached to the Gelvandale tracing team were driving down Gail Road at 10.25am when they noticed the driver of a passing vehicle appeared to be nervous, repeatedly looking back at the police vehicle.

“The officers followed and stopped the vehicle,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

“Upon searching the 24-year-old driver they found a 9mm pistol in his possession.”

The firearm was reported stolen in Humewood in October.

In the other incident, members of the anti-gang unit were patrolling Tromp Street in Missionvale at 10.45am when they stopped and searched a man, 40, and found a 7.65-calibre and ammunition in his possession.

Both men were arrested for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

They will appear in court on Monday.

The 24-year-old will appear in the Gelvandale Magistrate’s Court, and the 40-year-old will appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court.

