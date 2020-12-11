Special Tribunal sets aside controversial PPE contract awarded to Diko-affiliated company

The Special Tribunal on Thursday ordered that a tender for the supply of goods awarded to Ledla Structural Development — a company linked to presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko’s husband — be reviewed, set aside and cancelled.

Ledla has been named in court papers as a “proxy” for Thandisizwe Madzikane Diko, a family friend of Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku and the husband of Khusela Diko, the Sunday Times reported in August.

On August 19, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) launched an urgent application before the Special Tribunal seeking urgent relief on three orders.

First, the cancellation of a contract allegedly awarded to the company, second the preservation of specified amounts of money held in various banks and distributed by Ledla. It had received a payment of R38.7m from the health department

Third, the order sought to interdict the government pension fund from releasing the pension benefits in respect of the former CFO, Kabelo Lehloenya, pending the outcome of civil proceedings.

The Special Tribunal granted the interim order, calling upon all the 39 respondents to show cause on a return date.