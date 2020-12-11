RECORDED | Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu gives update on R350 Covid-19 relief grant

However, this has resulted in snaking queues outside post offices every day, with scores of people checking whether their money has been paid.

Sassa announced on Tuesday that applicants for grants have until February to appeal against the rejection of their applications.

On Monday, the agency said appellants must be individuals who applied between November and January 2021.

Appeals must be submitted online before February 28.

Sassa said applicants need to indicate reasons for their appeal or provide motivation when lodging their complaints.

TimesLIVE