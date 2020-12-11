Point of interest: McKinsey can't say if it will also pay interest on R650m repayment to Transnet, SAA

A senior partner at management consulting company McKinsey could not guarantee that the company would also pay interest on the fees it will repay for contracts it had with earned from state-owned entities Transnet and SAA.

On Wednesday, McKinsey announced it had voluntarily committed to return all of the fees it had earned on all nine contracts where Gupta-linked company Regiments worked with McKinsey at Transnet and on one contract where Regiments worked with McKinsey at SAA.

The amount to be repaid is estimated to be R650m, without interest.

State capture commission evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson SC asked McKinsey's chief risk officer, Jean-Christophe Mieszala, on Thursday whether the company would also repay the interest on the fees it will return, as it did with Eskom in 2018.