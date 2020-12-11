PE man gets 20 years for raping 15-year-old

A man convicted of kidnapping, raping and assaulting a 15-year-old girl was spared a life sentence when a Port Elizabeth High Court judge handed him a 20-year sentence on Friday.



In handing down sentencing, judge Irma Schoeman said although the crime was of a serious nature, technically what had happened was an attempted rape...

