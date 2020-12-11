Mzansi split over chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's 'vaccine of the devil' prayer
South Africans are divided after chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's prayer against any “vaccine of the devil” during a visit to Tembisa Hospital in Gauteng on Thursday.
Seemingly responding to health minister Zweli Mkhize's announcement about a Covid-19 second wave, Mogoeng said: “Whatever phase is said to be coming, Lord I judge it, I run it down in the name of Jesus. I lock out every demon of Covid-19. I lock out any vaccine that is not of you.
“If there be any vaccine that is of the devil, meant to infuse triple-six in the lives of people, meant to corrupt their DNA. Any such vaccine, Lord God almighty, may it be destroyed by fire in the name of Jesus.”
SA is expected to have a vaccine by April next year.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni assured MPs last week that government has until December 15 to pay R500m to join the Covax global Covid-19 vaccine distribution scheme.
As a video of Mogoeng's prayer was widely shared on social media, users expressed their opinions.
Some claimed the chief justice was “causing confusion among people who are already hesitant about a vaccine”, while others said his prayer had been misinterpreted.
Here are some of the reactions:
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is adding fuel to fire.. he's adding more confusion and frustration to already stressed country pic.twitter.com/xEIKI2Ztxo— Sparks (@sello1101) December 10, 2020
I don't know how do people interpret the prayer of this man, he says he binds ANY vaccine if it is of the devil he is not binding the specific vaccine, this is a general prayer #ChiefJustice— Zuing Axhueng (@kingvulie3) December 10, 2020
MogoengMogoeng should stick to Concourt work. pic.twitter.com/xfrqAyfQ2o— Unathi Kwaza (@Unathi_Kwaza) December 10, 2020
Me don’t have a problem on what he said but don’t expect that from a CJ. #ChiefJustice— black lives matter (@justconsern) December 11, 2020
That prayer by the Chief Justice.— #SAKO_Afrika (@Sako_za) December 10, 2020
So the #ChiefJustice knows something we don’t! pic.twitter.com/9Z9T9JL2LV
Now that there is talk of a second wave of COVID19 in South Africa and a possible vaccine being touted for early next year... Hard questions must be asked and answers provided to the satisfaction of the citizenry. First lets deal with questions...#ChiefJustice #secondwave— The Prophetic Prince (@khumalo0071) December 11, 2020
Science and religion have had competition issues, with each other, for the longest of time. Each wanting to have authority over human bodies, thinking and behavior. It would seem science is having the upper hand these days. The #lockdowns around the world proves it #ChiefJustice— ThiviBM (@BmThivi) December 11, 2020
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.