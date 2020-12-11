News

Leaked matric exam papers must not be rewritten, judge orders

Shonisani Tshikalange Reporter 11 December 2020
A court has that two leaked matric exam papers must not be rewritten.
A court has that two leaked matric exam papers must not be rewritten.
Image: 123RF/Julija Sapic

The two leaked matric exam papers must not be rewritten, the Pretoria high court ruled on Friday.

Judge Norman Davis has set aside the basic education department's decision to have the two leaked matric papers rewritten.

This comes after an urgent application was brought before the court this week by four applicants, including AfriForum and the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu). They wanted to reverse the department's decision to rewrite physical science paper 2 and maths paper 2 after the papers were leaked on WhatsApp.

The court was also being asked to compel the department and quality assurance body Umalusi to mark the scripts of pupils represented by AfriForum and those who were not involved in any irregularity regarding the leaked papers.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Most Read

X