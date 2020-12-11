'I’m not going to be begging for permission to pray' - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on controversial vaccine prayer

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has defended his controversial prayer which called for God to destroy any vaccine meant to infuse the mark of the anti-christ symbol 666 saying he will not retract it.

Delivering his judicial annual report in Midrand on Friday, Mogoeng said he has no problem with the controversy his prayer caused and will not retract his statement.

“I will never look back and check who is happy with what I’m saying who is not happy. I am not worried about fictional reputation [which says] this is how a chief justice is supposed to behave. This is how a judge is supposed to behave, where is the manual for that? What are you trying to have us comply with? I’m not a conformist. Our constitution does not demand of us to be that way."

“Prayer is controversial in South Africa, insults are not. It is prayer in the name of Jesus that is controversial. All other prayers are fine. I’m not going to be begging for permission to pray. Never! In public and in private. It is my constitutional right, I’m a Christian, I'm not going to be hypocritical,” Mogoeng said on Friday.