‘Hotspot’ tag scares Nelson Mandela Bay tourists away
Bay accommodation industry buckles under flood of cancellation
Threats over deposits, cancellations and months of slack trade are taking a toll on Nelson Mandela Bay accommodation owners — with many ready to throw in the towel.
Already limping along as a result of the nationwide lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, the industry has taken another serious hit after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that the metro was the country’s major hotspot...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.