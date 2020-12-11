‘Hotspot’ tag scares Nelson Mandela Bay tourists away

Bay accommodation industry buckles under flood of cancellation

PREMIUM

Threats over deposits, cancellations and months of slack trade are taking a toll on Nelson Mandela Bay accommodation owners — with many ready to throw in the towel.



Already limping along as a result of the nationwide lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, the industry has taken another serious hit after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that the metro was the country’s major hotspot...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.