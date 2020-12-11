Expect multiple roadblocks in Bay this festive season

Roadblocks will be held across the Bay this festive season and traffic officials will also be enforcing curfew regulations and the wearing of masks by drivers and passengers, including those using public transport.



The Nelson Mandela Bay traffic department has partnered with the Eastern Cape Liquor Board and brewer SAB in the safety initiative...

