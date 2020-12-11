News

Expect multiple roadblocks in Bay this festive season

By Simtembile Mgidi - 11 December 2020

Roadblocks will be held across the Bay this festive season and traffic officials will also be enforcing curfew regulations and the wearing of masks by drivers and passengers, including those using public transport.

The Nelson Mandela Bay traffic department has partnered with the Eastern Cape Liquor Board and brewer SAB in the safety initiative...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Most Read

X