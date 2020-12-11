Expect multiple roadblocks in Bay this festive season
Roadblocks will be held across the Bay this festive season and traffic officials will also be enforcing curfew regulations and the wearing of masks by drivers and passengers, including those using public transport.
The Nelson Mandela Bay traffic department has partnered with the Eastern Cape Liquor Board and brewer SAB in the safety initiative...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.