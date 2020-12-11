Eskom warns of 'high probability' of load-shedding

Power utility Eskom warned on Thursday that there was a “high probability” of load-shedding due to its system being under pressure.

“This capacity shortage has been caused by the loss of multiple generation units and high load losses, in addition to generation units that are already placed in planned maintenance.

“We have 7,532MW on planned maintenance, while another 10,853MW of capacity is out of unplanned maintenance. Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these units to service as soon as possible,” Eskom said.

The last time Eskom warned of load-shedding was in September, when a conveyor belt feeding coal into the Medupi generation units failed. Four generation units in service were not able to take in the requisite amount of coal to generate electricity.

