Eskom contractor ABB agrees to pay back R1.6bn for 'over-payments'

ABB returned to the SIU and said it had found evidence of corruption in the manner in which the company had secured the contract with Eskom.

Mothibi said during their investigation, the SIU roped in assistance from the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation in the US), which was integral because some witnesses allegedly connected to the dubious contract were abroad.

Following revelations that there was corrupt activity, Mothibi said ABB again approached the SIU with an offer of settlement. It was eventually agreed the amount owed to Eskom was almost R1.6bn for over-payments.

“We are thrilled to see this kind of recovery,” Mothibi said.

Meanwhile, criminal investigations are under way.

The SIU has successfully identified who within Eskom was possibly behind the awarding of the dubious contract.

Mothibi said those responsible had since left the company, but stressed “resignation only terminates the employer-employee relationship” and did not absolve anyone from criminal liability.

He said these people would be brought to book to account legally.

Eskom has confirmed that Matshela Koko’s stepdaughter was linked to the irregular and fraudulent contract which was awarded to construction company, ABB SA.While the Special Investigation Unit was at first reluctant to reveal the names of Eskom and ABB SA officials who were linked to the irregular contract, Eskom’s Andre De Ruyter revealed that Impulse was a sub-contracter of ABB. The investigations were however continuing and no one had been criminally charged for the multi-billion rand contract which unlawfully awarded to the company. In a media briefing with Eskom, the SIU, Minister of Public Entreprise Pravin Gordhan and Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola, it was announced that ABB had conceded to irregularities in them receiving the contract and had thus committed to pay back just over R1.5 billion to the power utility. The company had been awarded the contract for the construction of Kusile. De Ruyter said however, despite all the irregularities and criminal activity that went into ABB securing the contract, the parastatal would continue working with ABB in the completion of the Kusile. De Ruyter said ABB would no longer be making profit from the contract, which had since been set aside. He argued however, that it was in the best interests of the country to continue the work with ABB as removing them from the project would result in a delay in a completion of the much-needed power plant and could also cost the company more money. On this, De Ruyter said it was “impractical to blacklist them” and bringing on a new contractor would mean a four-year delay to getting the plant operational and therefore increase the chance of loadshedding. Meanwhile, on Impulse’s role, it came to light in 2017, that Matshela Koko, the power utility’s former CEO had personally signed off on a deviation order that allowed his stepdaughter’s company Impulse International to score a R66 million deal from Eskom without going out to tender.Koko’s stepdaughter Koketso Choma‚ who was living with him at the time‚ became a director and shareholder of Impulse shortly after the contracy was awarded.Choma initially received a 25% stake hidden in a trust‚ which was later increased to 35%.Afterwards Eskom awarded Impulse nine contracts worth R380m and subcontracts worth another R260m.This brings Impulse’s total earnings from Eskom since Koko’s stepdaughter joined the company to R640m.

