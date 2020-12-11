Desmond Tutu receives another international peace award

Archbishop Desmond Tutu has been awarded the Human Rights Global Treasure Award in recognition of his lifelong commitment to advancing peace, equity, equality and human rights.

The award, given by from Article3.org, was announced on Thursday as part of the annual celebration of Human Rights Day, at a virtual event where peers paid tribute to “The Arch”.

“Archbishop Tutu is one of the most compassionate, unwavering and committed leaders for human rights and dignity,” said Darian Swig, founder of Article3.org.