Call to establish a new maritime ministry

Oceans economy changes need to be made to benefit all parties, says Unathi Sonti

PREMIUM

With the SA government having pinned its hopes on the ocean economy to get the stagnant economy moving again, a new industry player wants a maritime ministry to be established.



Eastern Cape Maritime Business Chamber chair Unathi Sonti said this would go a long way in addressing the fronting problem in the industry. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.