10 arrested as Hawks raid suspected drug dens and brothels in Witbank

“More than 10 suspects were arrested and charged for contravening the immigration act and dealing in drugs,” she added.

The group would appear in the Witbank magistrate's court on Friday.

“The main aim of the Hawks was to disrupt the illegal activities and to create awareness on gender-based violence, including trafficking in persons,” Sekgotodi said.

“During the campaign, more information was shared by the community about gender-based violence and trafficking in persons.”

Police have for years been trying to rid the city of prostitution but in an interview with TimesLIVE last year admitted that it was tough to tame the growing trade.

MMC of the Emalahleni municipality and the provincial head of the Hawks, Maj Gen Zodwa Mokoena, applauded the work done by the teams in the latest bust.

TimesLIVE