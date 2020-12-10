WATCH | Crouching tiger, iron ... crotch? Ancient wince-inducing kung fu faces 'extinction'

Wang Liutai practises the ancient art of “iron crotch” kung fu, which involves smashing the crotch with a steel-capped log or other heavy object. For some reason, it has been struggling to draw new recruits.

Iron crotch's most famous technique involves swinging a steel-plate-capped, two-metre-long log through the air to smash into a man's crotch.

“When you practise iron crotch kung fu, as long as you push yourself, you will feel great afterwards,” says 65-year-old Wang.

Wang is the head of the Juntun Martial Arts Academy, and has been practising the terrifying technique for about half a century.

He has two children, and insists that with the correct technique and plenty of practice, it doesn't hurt the practitioner or harm fertility.