VIDEO | Truck crashes through Vuyisile Mini Square
A truck driver narrowly escaped with his life after he lost control of the vehicle which crashed through Vuyisile Mini Square this morning, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.
According to eyewitnesses the truck, loaded with manganese, came down John Kani Street and failed to stop...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.