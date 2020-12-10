News

VIDEO | Truck crashes through Vuyisile Mini Square

By Riaan Marais - 10 December 2020

A truck driver narrowly escaped with his life after he lost control of the vehicle which crashed through Vuyisile Mini Square this morning, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

According to eyewitnesses the truck, loaded with manganese, came down John Kani Street and failed to stop...

