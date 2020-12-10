News

Three injured in Germiston factory 'explosion'

By TimesLIVE - 10 December 2020
One person died and three others were injured in an 'explosion' at a Germiston factory on Wednesday, ER24 said.
Three people were injured in an “explosion” at a Germiston factory on Wednesday afternoon, paramedic service ER24 said.

Earlier, ER24's Ineke van Huyssteen said that paramedics arrived about 3pm and found a patient with fatal injuries.

However, in a later release, she said: "No fatalities on the scene as reported earlier. Unfortunately, we made a mistake in our earlier press release."

A medical helicopter was used to airlift two of the injured to hospital, while the third was taken for treatment via ambulance.

