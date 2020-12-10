News

State ready for 'blue lights' trial, says court

Tankiso Makhetha Journalist 10 December 2020

Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and his co-accused in a theft and fraud case in connection with the R191m “blue lights” tender have had their application to strike the matter off the roll dismissed. 

Magistrate Emmanuel Magampa told the accused in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Courts sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court in Ekurhuleni on Thursday that their application was dismissed because he has no doubt that  the state was ready to start with the trial. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Most Read

X