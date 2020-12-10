Serial rape accused asks to be moved from St Albans as he fears for his life
An alleged serial rapist is asking to be moved from St Albans prison to the prison in North End as he fears for his life, his attorney said on Thursday.
Thembinkosi Ngcolomba, 33, appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth High Court and his case was postponed to May 31 as the state witness expected to testify could not be present for logistical reasons...
