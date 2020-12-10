Professor from humble beginnings gets international recognition

Rhodes academic named an honorary fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry

A young girl’s dream from a rural area of Lesotho was simply to have shoes on her feet and food on the table.



While spending most of her first eight years alternating between primary school and tending sheep, she never imagined that one day she would be recognised internationally by some of the greatest minds...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.