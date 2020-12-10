News

Professor from humble beginnings gets international recognition

Rhodes academic named an honorary fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry

By Herald Reporter - 10 December 2020

A young girl’s dream from a rural area of Lesotho was simply to have shoes on her feet and food on the table.

While spending most of her first eight years alternating between primary school and tending sheep, she never imagined that one day she would be recognised internationally by some of the greatest minds...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Most Read

X