Police seize drugs worth R66,200 in Bethelsdorp

Port Elizabeth police confiscated more than R60,000 worth of drugs from a house in Barberry Street, Bethelsdorp on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said members of the anti-gang unit had acted on information from crime intelligence when they raided the house at 11.30am.

After a thorough search 1,180 Mandrax tablets and eight packets of tik were found in the kitchen and garden.

Naidu said the estimated street value of the drugs was R66,200.

Officers also confiscated a substantial amount of cash, she said.

No arrests were made and an enquiry docket was opened.

Acting Mount Road cluster commander Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso said this operation should serve as a warning to drug peddlers in the city.

“The distribution and sale of drugs are major contributory factors to gang violence which inevitably causes crime to escalate.

“We will not share our space with criminals and we will employ the authority of the state to ensure that the safety and security of innocent community members are not compromised,” Kupiso said.

