More than 1,500 new infections overnight in KZN

“Our 'new normal' means we literally need to change our old habits, and assimilate into the new world in which we find ourselves. We need to think hard, internalise, and act out a few new things that will ultimately prove important if we are to prevail against this virus,” said Simelane.

Mkhize said on Wednesday that KZN was one of four provinces that have contributed to the second wave. He said also that statistics showed that young people between the ages of 15 and 19 have been found to account for a large proportion of the infections, due to their mobility, and propensity for being part of large gatherings.