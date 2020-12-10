Mogoeng thanks health workers for fighting Covid-19
Chief justice appalled by greed of officials who stole from PPE procurement
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has praised the country’s healthworkers for their selfless work during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, urging them not to despair even in the face of criticism.
Speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony at the Tembisa Hospital in Ekurhuleni on Thursday, Mogoeng commended doctors, nurses and their support staff for soldiering on during the pandemic at a time where they risked even losing their lives...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.