Mbalula backs Ramaphosa's call for corruption-accused ANC members to step aside

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has thrown his weight behind ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa's call for party members who are charged with crimes to step aside.

This comes as ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is expected to appear at the party's integrity commission on Saturday. Magashule is facing 21 corruption-related charges linked to a R230m asbestos-eradication tender awarded during his time as Free State premier.

Speaking on eNCA, Mbalula said if ANC members are accused in court, they should not have to wait for the party's national executive committee (NEC) to tell them to step aside.

“When you are called to the court, it means those who are accusing you have a case for you to answer. You do not need to be told by the NEC to step aside, you must," he said.