Lock down the entire province, Mkhize urged during Kouga visit
To stop the spread of Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape, inter-town travel should be forbidden, alcohol sales reduced to takeaways and the curfew should start at 10pm throughout the province.
There should also be more police visibility at taxi ranks to enforce the adherence of regulations...
