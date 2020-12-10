Former Crime Intelligence CFO sentenced to 10 years for corruption

The former CFO of crime intelligence, Maj-Gen Solomon Lazarus, was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment by the Pretoria Regional Court on corruption charges.

He has launched an appeal.

Lazarus, who was responsible for the Secret Service Account (SSA), was convicted of corruption amounting to more than R200,000, the NPA Investigating Directorate said on Wednesday.

“Lazarus was involved in acquiring motor vehicles for Crime Intelligence from Atlantis Motors, a service provider for the front company of Crime Intelligence, Universal Technical Enterprises CC (UTE)," said Sindisiwe Twala, Investigating Directorate spokesperson.

Lazarus then “derived benefit from money which belonged to the state for the purchase of the vehicles”, said Twala.

According to him, the conviction was based on gratifications that included the purchase of his daughter's R55,000 Kia Picanto, the purchase of a Honda CBR for his son for R27,432, the payment of a shortfall of R116,313 for the purchasing of a Nissan Murano 3.5I v6 4X4 CVT vehicle for himself, and the purchase of a Honda ATV in April 2009 to the value of R39,193 for himself.

The benefits totalled R237,939,” Twala said.

