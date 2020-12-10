D-Day for fate of endangered African penguin
Marine research and conservation fraternity waiting with bated breath for department’s scheduled island closure ruling
The fate of the endangered African penguin could hinge on the government’s scheduled Friday announcement on whether it will close off waters around the bird’s island colonies...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.