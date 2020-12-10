Covid-19 second wave: Western Cape premier red-flags social gatherings, year-end functions

As SA enters into a second wave of Covid-19 infections, Western Cape premier Alan Winde has urged residents to avoid large social gatherings and year-end events to curb further spread of the virus.

The Western Cape is among four provinces which account for most of the infections in the country. As of Wednesday, the province had a total of 144,419 Covid-19 infections, according to the health ministry.

Winde said among the districts which had seen a spike in Covid-19 infections were Knysna, Protea Place, Heidelberg, Ladismith and Albertina.

Winde said the festive season should be enjoyed with caution and awareness of the risks associated with gatherings. Referring to the recent Rage Festival, which saw 1,300 pupils in Gauteng go into self-isolation, the premier said matric pupils and their parents must act responsibly.